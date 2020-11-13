College Station City Council swears in two members while two other races await official decision

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council is still waiting to find out who will fill two of its seats after canvassing last week’s election results at Thursday’s meeting.

The race for Place 1 between incumbent Bob Brick and his challenger Jason Cornelius appears to be headed for a recount. Thursday morning, Cornelius announced he will file a recount petition. Meanwhile, the Place 5 race will be decided in a runoff after none of the three candidates who participated received more than 50 percent of the vote in the general election.

In more straightforward business at Thursday’s meeting, Linda Harvell was sworn in after winning re-election in Place 3. Elizabeth Cunha was also sworn in after claiming the special runoff for Place 4.

Brick currently leads Cornelius by just five votes for the Place 1 seat. Until a recount is officially underway and produces a different result, Brick will continue to serve on the council.

“We will go ahead, swear in Dr. Brick, noting that there is the potential still for a recount," College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said. "Mr. Cornelius will have through Monday, business hours, to file that petition.”

Cornelius says he plans to officially file his recount petition on Friday.

“I do have to make sure that when I make my petition, I have the deposit ready since this isn’t an automatic recount triggered by the city," Cornelius said. "I do have to fund this from my campaign.”

The city only sanctions an automatic recount when two candidates are tied, according to Cornelius. Because the margins are so slim, Cornelius believes a recount is not only in his interest, but the people of College Station’s as well.

“This is the closest race in city history," Cornelius said. "We had over 30,000-plus citizens cast their ballot, and my hope is that we can utilize this to be able to make sure that this is the direction that the citizens want to go.”

Place 5 incumbent John Nichols received the most votes in the general election, but because he did not cross the 50% threshold, he will face off against Craig Regan in a runoff. Brian Alg finished third in the race.

“In tonight’s council meeting, we will decide the date for that runoff," Mooney said.

The council approved December 15 as the date for the runoff. They also decided there will be two polling locations for the vote: the College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility and the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center.

Mooney says he doesn’t expect the undecided races to hinder the council’s ability to function in the final weeks of the year.

“Our largest employer is still an academic institution, so we really follow the academic calendar,” Mooney said. “That means that things come down to a bit of a crawl, particularly from mid-December to very early January.”

