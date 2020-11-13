Advertisement

Disney Plus nets 74 million subscribers, parent company still loses $2.8 billion

The Disney streaming service is a bright spot for the entertainment company in a difficult year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) – While The Walt Disney Company as a whole has been struggling this year with the coronavirus pandemic, its streaming service has been a bright spot.

At the end of its first year, Disney Plus had nearly 74 million subscribers.

Still, the company notched a $2.8 billion loss for the fiscal year that ended Oct. 3

The previous year, Disney saw more than $10 billion in profit.

