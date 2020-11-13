Friday starts with a Dense Fog Advisory

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get the low beams ready! Friday starts with a thick batch of fog across a large portion of the Brazos Valley.

Give yourself some extra time on the morning drive! Fog is possible through morning rush hour. (KBTX)

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9am for the counties in gray, including Brazos. Drivers along Highway 6 will likely have to deal with this through the morning rush, so give yourself some extra time to get to work and school this morning.

Fog clears shortly after 9am, then morning low clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible, but most will stay dry, but humid, headed into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.