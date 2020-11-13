Advertisement

Hospital offers free coffee at Sweet Eugene’s for World Kindness Day

St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital is looking to spread humankindness by offering free coffee and drinks to the community.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nov. 13 marks World Kindness Day, and during a year as tumultuous as 2020, everyone could use a little kindness.

St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital is sharing a cup of kindness with the community, while also supporting a local favorite; Sweet Eugene’s.

The cup of kindness is in celebration of St. Joseph’s new Hello humankindness movement which aims to show people the healing power of humanity and kindness.

“Treating every patient with kindness, empathy and respect is the foundation of St. Joseph’s mission to change not just health care, but the world in which we live,” said a statement from the hospital.

Free coffee will be offered all day at Sweet Eugene’s Nov. 13 while supplies last. During the day remember to grab a cup of kindness and spread some kindness.

Sweet Eugene’s is located at 1702 George Bush Dr E, College Station, TX 77840.

