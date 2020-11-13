Humidity fuels fog and rain chances

The humidity continues to build in across the Brazos Valley through the first half of the weekend which means we are watching for another round of fog and a bit of patchy mist / drizzle to greet us again on Saturday morning. A few showers may pop up through the mid morning hours with a second round of scattered rain possible by Saturday afternoon mainly for our southern counties, but it’ll be a day where we start with the clouds and end with some sunshine.

Saturday night into Sunday morning is when we expect to find some relief. A much anticipated cold front is set to roll through the Brazos Valley ahead of sunrise which will drop temperatures, bring through another chance for scattered rain, and finally kick the humidity further down to the south back towards the Gulf of Mexico. This means a cooler outlook for the second half of the weekend and sunshine to wrap up the weekend.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers after 2am and patchy fog possible. Low: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High: 83. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Areas of fog possible. Low: 61. Wind: S / NE 5-15 mph.

Sunday. Rain clearing to mostly sunny skies. High: 72. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

