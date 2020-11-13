Local man’s family shares story of his battle with COVID-19

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A local man continues to fight for his life in the hospital after suffering complications from COVID-19.

Caldwell resident Karen Lopez says her husband Joseph came down with a bad headache the week of Halloween. After a few days of exhaustion and his head continuing to hurt, Karen says he went to the hospital. From there, he was admitted.

“By far this is the hardest thing that we have ever had to endure,” said Karen. “I can’t reach out to him. I can’t go see him. I can’t do anything. As of right now, he’s wearing this BiPAP and we knew that there was a possibility he was heading for the ventilator and he doesn’t want that.”

Two weeks after being admitted, Joseph remains in the hospital. The father of two celebrated his birthday alone in the hospital. Karen says his birthday has always been a special day for them.

“He wants to come home. He is angry. He’s depressed. COVID-19 just doesn’t affect you physically, it affects you emotionally. I mean my whole family has been affected by this,” said Karen.

Joseph’s family all got tested after his diagnosis and say they all tested negative. Karen says no one at his work has it, and they have no idea where he could have picked it up.

“The ones who have not gotten COVID-19 yet, I pray that you don’t. I honestly pray that you don’t because I was spared, my children were spared, and my husband was not,” said Karen.

Karen says Joseph’s doctors say it will be a long road as he is also fighting off pneumonia. The one thing Joseph’s family says they want people to understand is that this virus is serious.

“It’s not a hoax and you don’t fully understand unless you go through it, and I pray that you don’t because it is a living hell,” said Karen.

