Local school districts will continue in-person learning after the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since the beginning of the school year Bryan and College Station ISD have worked together to keep staff and students safe.

“We talk often, we want our districts to be very collaborative in our processes,” said Christie Whitbeck Bryan ISD Superintendent.

As COVID-19 spreads in Brazos County both districts continue to see positive cases.

“It’s no news that our community as a whole is experiencing an uptick and we have not been immune to that,” said Mike Martindale College Station ISD Superintendent.

CSISD has 13,000 staff and students at their facilities, 168 have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 18.

BISD has 18,500 staff and students at their facilities, 205 have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 20.

“What we’re really seeing is that they’re not really contracting it at the campuses, they’re contracting it out in the community mostly at social gatherings,” said Whitbeck.

Unlike surrounding schools, neither district has had to close a campus. Instead, they’ve made changes to certain classrooms.

“We’ve had to say ‘okay there’s a class where we’re going to go ahead and send the class home’ or it could have been that it’s the teacher and therefore we send the class home to work online,” said Whitbeck

“If the collective number of active cases throughout an entire campus reaches that 3 percent mark of the student enrollment and staff count then that would trigger a conversation regarding that particular building,” said Martindale.

BISD has had around six classrooms switch to online learning and CSISD has had four.

Both districts feel the COVID-19 guidelines put in place have been working.

“I think the precautions, the additional hand sanitizers, the additional things that we have given to employees and our kids, I think it’s really helped,” said Whitbeck.

“The work by our faculty and staff and by our kids has been amazing and their commitment to following those and doing what’s right have been wonderful,” said Martindale.

District leaders say there are no plans for making a district-wide switch to online learning after Thanksgiving.

