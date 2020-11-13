Advertisement

Lt. Kevin Stuart appointed to Jail Administrator for Brazos County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin Stuart has served the Sheriff’s Office for 19 years
Lt. Kevin Stuart
Lt. Kevin Stuart(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lt. Kevin Stuart has been promoted as the Jail Administrator for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, by Sheriff Chris Kirk.

Stuart is taking on the position previously held by Wayne Dickey, who has been elected Sheriff.

Stuart has served the Sheriff’s Office for 19 years and he recently received the national designation of Certified Jail Manager (CJM) by the authority of the American Jail Association through the Jail Manager Certification Commission. He is 1 of 27 Certified Jail Managers in Texas, according to Kirk.

Stuart holds a Master Peace Officer and Master Jail Officer Certification. He is a Past President of the Texas Jail Association and graduate of the National Jail Leadership Command Academy Class 14.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, he was previously the Support Lieutenant supervising the Transportation Division, Training Division, Crisis Intervention Team, and the Commander of the Detention Response Team.  Stuart was also responsible for budget, statistics, and other administrative functions.  He has worked and supervised in multiple areas of the jail including security and booking.  Kevin is also the agency’s PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act) Coordinator.

“Congratulations to Jail Administrator Kevin Stuart, we are proud to have him in this position, and are confident he will continue to lead with excellence,” said Deputy David Wilcox in a statement.

