Navasota rolls into Area Round of Class 4A Division II playoffs

By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota football team beat Austin Achieve 72-7 Thursday night in a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff game at Rattler Stadium. This is the third straight year the Rattlers have advanced to the Area Round of the playoffs.

Navasota will face the winner of the Rockport-Fulton vs Carrizo Springs which will be played on Friday at Poteet High School. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm.

Calvert cruises to area round with win over Dime Box
Flagg garners Preseason All-SEC Honors
Five Aggies land SEC’s Top Awards
