New traffic light installed by Caldwell High School following effort by students

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell students, staff and parents now have a safer drive to the high school thanks to an effort lead largely by students.

TxDOT recently installed a new traffic light on Highway 21 to make it easier to turn and get across the highway. Just about every day, vehicles zip by on the highway where it meets County Road 307 and FM 2000.

“Three years later we still made that change and it’s kind of like wow, you know you feel proud," said Macey McCuller, a former Caldwell High School Student.

In October 2017 KBTX covered McCuller’s and other students' efforts to make the intersection safer. They started a petition to put a traffic light at the intersection as part of a class project.

“You know it wasn’t right when we wanted it. It wasn’t right when we were all into it but to see it still happen is kind of amazing because we worked for it," McCuller said.

TxDOT said 22 accidents have happened at the intersection from 2010 to present. None of them deadly in that time frame.

“It’s an educated light as well so on Friday nights when our football crowds going out it knows there’s cars and it lets more cars out," said Andrew Peters, Caldwell ISD Superintendent. “When there’s nobody at the school it’s going to let more traffic on 21. So that’s really neat.”

Peters said the signal is needed as the community grows. Just down the street from their schools a new neighborhood has homes already being built.

“It’s all because a bunch of kids got together in a class and did some talking about what they can do to make a difference in their community," said Peters.

McCuller is now a student at Texas A&M. She is glad to be part of something that will keep her town safe.

“In a small town like Caldwell change happens extremely gradually," McCuller said. “And it feels really great, and to know that people are going to be safer just, it warms my heart a little bit."

Those improvements cost $143,000. It’s being paid for with the state’s Road-to-Zero Safety Fund. It’s part of Texas' effort to have 0 fatal crashes by the year 2050.

TxDOT said signal construction is approximately 85 percent complete with some minor pavement work and striping left. Those former high school students also presented their work back at the time in Washington, DC for a school competition.

