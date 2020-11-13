Advertisement

No. 13 Women’s Hoops Releases 2020-21 Schedule

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 13 Texas A&M Women’s Basketball released its 25-game slate featuring games against No. 1 South Carolina at home and a road matchup versus the Texas Longhorns as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Friday.

The Aggies will begin the season at home versus Lamar on Nov. 25. This will be the first game A&M has played since the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2019-20 season. A trip to Chicago to play No. 19 Depaul on Nov. 28 rounds out the first week of play.

The rest of the non-conference schedule sees games on the road against RV Texas (Dec. 6) and Arkansas-Little Rock (Dec. 10). Then the Aggies host five matchups versus Texas Southern (Dec. 2), Abilene Christian (Dec. 13), Sam Houston (Dec. 15), Rice (Dec. 20) and Northwestern State (Dec. 28).

The long-awaited conference slate features home games against Tennessee (Dec. 31), No. 11 Kentucky (Jan. 7), No. 6 Mississippi State (Jan. 17­­­), Georgia (Jan. 31), LSU (Feb. 4), No. 14 Arkansas (Feb. 14), Missouri (Feb. 18) and No. 1 South Carolina (Feb. 28). All four SEC teams ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Poll will make trips to Aggieland.

The Aggies hit the road for eight games at Florida (Jan. 3), Arkansas (Jan. 10), LSU (Jan. 14), Missouri (Jan. 24), Auburn (Jan. 28), Vanderbilt (Feb. 11), Ole Miss (Feb. 21) and Alabama (Feb. 25). The Maroon & White are 83-33 all-time against their road foes.

A&M returns four starters, including All-SEC First Team honoree N’dea Jones. Earlier this week, Jones, Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells were all named to the Basketball Hall of Fame watch lists for their respective positions.

Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Most Read

Capital Murder suspect pleads guilty, avoids death penalty
Larry "L-Dub" Workman with his mother Mary Jones.
Mother of local rap artist who was shot and killed Sunday morning speaks out
Dr. Seth Sullivan said the recent spike can be attributed to Halloween, social gatherings where...
Health officials explain new spike in COVID-19 cases, provide update on flu numbers
Cooper Walker, 23
College Station police arrest suspected drug dealer with large amount of THC
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
95 new COVID-19 cases, active cases jump to 716

Latest News

KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
2020 Brazos Valley High School Football Playoff Pairings & Results
Texas A&M Football
No Experience Required Tells Story of Texas A&M’s “12th Man” Kickoff Coverage Team; Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 24
Calvert cruises to area round with win over Dime Box
Calvert cruises to area round with win over Dime Box
Navasota rolls into Area Round of Class 4A Division II playoffs
Navasota rolls into Area Round of Class 4A Division II playoffs