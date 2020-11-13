Rep.-elect Pete Sessions returns to Capitol Hill, now representing Central Texans

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Newly elected lawmakers are in the nation’s capital to attend New Member Orientation.

The program is designed to help newcomers learn the procedures and inner workings of their new role. Republican Rep.-elect Pete Sessions, a veteran lawmaker, is back in D.C. fresh off a victory in District 17 to replace Rep. Bill Flores.

Sessions represented Texans in northeast Dallas until he lost a re-election bid in 2018. He ran against Democrat Rick Kennedy in the House race this year.

“The issues don’t change. It’s the personalities and people that do, the needs of the district," he said.

Sessions is joining more than 50 other lawmakers for the orientation in Washington, D.C. He says it is quite a different scene from home state of Texas.

“Washington, D.C. is quiet, not many cars on the road. All the hotels are boarded up around here," he said.

Having spent more than 2 decades as a House lawmaker, he hardly needs an introduction to the halls of Congress during orientation. Sessions said he is sharing advice to help his freshman colleagues.

“Well they’ve asked for help," he explained.

"Of course when you’re former Chairman of the Rules Committee and former Chairman of the Republican Congressional Committee, it’ll be an advantage to everybody to me being back.”

Sessions said he is ready to hit the ground running. He said he already has an office and a team ready to go.

“I’m real excited about it myself," Sessions said.

Sessions will be sworn in on January 3, 2021 with the rest of Congress, per tradition.

New member orientation runs through December 5, with a break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

