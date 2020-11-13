Advertisement

Rep.-elect Pete Sessions returns to Capitol Hill, now representing Central Texans

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Newly elected lawmakers are in the nation’s capital to attend New Member Orientation.

The program is designed to help newcomers learn the procedures and inner workings of their new role. Republican Rep.-elect Pete Sessions, a veteran lawmaker, is back in D.C. fresh off a victory in District 17 to replace Rep. Bill Flores.

Sessions represented Texans in northeast Dallas until he lost a re-election bid in 2018. He ran against Democrat Rick Kennedy in the House race this year.

“The issues don’t change. It’s the personalities and people that do, the needs of the district," he said.

Sessions is joining more than 50 other lawmakers for the orientation in Washington, D.C. He says it is quite a different scene from home state of Texas.

“Washington, D.C. is quiet, not many cars on the road. All the hotels are boarded up around here," he said.

Having spent more than 2 decades as a House lawmaker, he hardly needs an introduction to the halls of Congress during orientation. Sessions said he is sharing advice to help his freshman colleagues.

“Well they’ve asked for help," he explained.

"Of course when you’re former Chairman of the Rules Committee and former Chairman of the Republican Congressional Committee, it’ll be an advantage to everybody to me being back.”

Sessions said he is ready to hit the ground running. He said he already has an office and a team ready to go.

“I’m real excited about it myself," Sessions said.

Sessions will be sworn in on January 3, 2021 with the rest of Congress, per tradition.

New member orientation runs through December 5, with a break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry "L-Dub" Workman with his mother Mary Jones.
Mother of local rap artist who was shot and killed Sunday morning speaks out
Capital Murder suspect pleads guilty, avoids death penalty
Dr. Seth Sullivan said the recent spike can be attributed to Halloween, social gatherings where...
Health officials explain new spike in COVID-19 cases, provide update on flu numbers
The hours of the Dunkin' will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
We learned two things today about the new Dunkin’ Donuts
Cooper Walker, 23
College Station police arrest suspected drug dealer with large amount of THC

Latest News

The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
The two candidates running for College Station City Council Place 1
College Station city council candidate calls for recount after 5-vote loss
President Donald Trump participates in a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the...
The Latest: Trump wins Alaska, 3 electoral votes; up to 217
Rep. Bill Flores live on BVTM
Rep. Flores: Election challenges could last four to six weeks
Pete Sessions outlines plans for the future
Pete Sessions outlines future plan for District 17