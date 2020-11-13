Advertisement

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle fundraiser

This year’s fundraising goal is $200,000
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off next week.
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off next week.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Friday the Salvation Army of Bryan College Station kicked off its annual Red Kettle fundraiser.

They’re asking folks to help them, help others by making donations through Christmas at locations like Walmart, Walgreens, Post Oak Mall, and Hobby Lobby.

This year the non-profit is looking to raise more than $200,000 that will directly benefit the BCS community.

“In our community that’s rent assistance, utility assistance our food pantry our clothing programs, our youth programs such as our character-building programs and music lessons, all those things are supported by the funds raised during our red kettle effort.," said Lieutenant Timothy Israel.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is also in full swing. More than 2,500 kids are signed up to be adopted this year. You can find Angel Trees at Post Oak Mall and Walmart.

