Suspected drug dealer arrested by Bryan Police

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they’ve arrested a suspected drug dealer after finding over 96 grams of cocaine and guns.

Omar Martinez-Mendoza, 38, of Bryan was pulled over by Bryan police when he was seen making several traffic violations by Bryan PD’s Drug Enforcement Team.

Authorities say during the stop, they noticed a Crown Royal bag and crumpled piece of paper covered by a cellphone on the center console of Martinez-Mendoza’s vehicle. Once Martinez-Mendoza gave consent to have his vehicle searched, officers found that the crumpled piece of paper was missing and that Martinez-Mendoza had the piece of paper in his possession. Inside the paper was a plastic baggie with about 1 gram of cocaine, according to police.

Martinez-Mendoza was arrested and taken to the Brazos County Detention Center. He was booked for both Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 and No Valid Driver’s License.

A search warrant was obtained for Martinez-Mendoza’s residence and authorities found additional cocaine.

Martinez-Mendoza was charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 4-200 grams.

According to police, a search warrant was then granted for the 400 block of Lake Street in Bryan, which is the location Martinez-Mendoza was suspected of selling cocaine from.

Once inside, authorities found over 88 grams of cocaine, an AK47 rifle, body armor, a pistol, and a large sum of money. Police also confiscated a digital scale and baggies used to package the drugs.

There’s also a U.S. Immigration Hold in place.

