Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Police say a 2-month-old girl who tested positive for heroin after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend has died.

San Angelo police said Thursday that Brixlee Marie Lee died Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Police say officers rushed Brixlee to a San Angelo hospital Saturday after responding to a report of an unconscious infant.

Hospital staff found injection marks on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin.

Later that day she was taken to Cook Children’s, where she was on life support until she was pronounced dead.

