This week’s Classroom Champion is Shreya Sunkari.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Shreya Sunkari. The College Station High School Senior has a 4.4 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 6 percent her class.

“There is a lot of [pressure to being a student athlete, especially at a school our size. She handles the pressure really well. I think it’s attribute to her unbelievable work ethic. She is always working hard to do her very best at everything she tries. She’s also a really great prioritizer. She is just goal oriented, she knows what she needs to get done and when she needs to get it done by. And she is able to focus in, dial in on that, and make sure that she’s putting everything in order and knocking things off.” - Jennifer Rinn, Teacher

“You know, I think its really her willingness to sacrifice for what’s best for the team. You know it’s hard whether that’s playing time or playing a certain role for us on the team. We have a very talented team and each year we’ve needed a little bit something different. And she has been more than willing to say, “This is what the team needs, I’m here for it, I’m going to do my best in this role.” And that’s hard, especially for a high school student to come in and say ok well, this year I’m expected to do this and next year I’m expected to do something else. And she really is all about the team.” - Kacie Street, Coach

“What motivate me to work hard is basically the people that have supported me, you know for these last nine years in volleyball. My parents, my teammates, and my coaches just like motivating me to do well, and you know when I started volleyball it wasn’t a great start. And then just you know working into my body and figuring out the game. I have severely improved, and I couldn’t have done it without all these amazing people. So definitely, the people that have supported me,” said Sunkari.

After high school, Shreya wants to attend either Texas A&M University or the University of Texas in Austin. While in college, Shreya plans on majoring in Public Health.

Congratulations to Shreya Sunkari of College Station High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

