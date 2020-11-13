Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Aggies wins chance for $125,000

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Current Aggie, Preston Barnett, was recently selected as a finalist in the 12th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

Preston, along with five other contestants will compete for the chance to win $125,000 in free tuition to put towards their education. Preston will attempt to throw the greatest number of footballs into the iconic oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.

Finalists were chosen from student applicants between 18 and 24 years old, hailing from all over the nation. Preston was selected based on his video submission describing how free tuition from Dr. Pepper would help to fulfill their career goals to save lives by programming autonomous drones as a computer science major.

Watch to see if Preston is a grand prize winner on Saturday, December 12.

To ensure the health and safety of the contestants, the tuition throw competition will be recorded on a closed set at the Dude Perfect headquarters in Frisco, Texas, while following all guidance provided from health authorities and government agencies.

To date, the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway program has awarded over $10 million to college students in partnership with Scholarship America. For added impact, Dr. Pepper will donate $1 to Scholarship America for every Dr. Pepper purchase where a consumer texts the word ‘TUITION’ to 21688.

