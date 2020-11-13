Advertisement

Tropical Depression 31 forms in the southern Caribbean

Storm is expected to move westward toward Central America
Tropical Depression 31 has formed in the southern Caribbean.
By Max Crawford and Mia Montgomery
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Yet another tropical system has formed in the Atlantic.

31 will likely become Tropical Storm Iota (the first of this greek letter ever designated), and will move into areas already hard hit by Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago. Another one to two feet of rain will be possible with this system over portions of Central America, in addition to the wind and storm surge threat.

Of note in the first forecast track from the National Hurricane Center: The system is expected to rapidly intensify, meaning we could see a hurricane within the next 24 hours, and the National Hurricane Center predicts Iota will be approaching major hurricane strength (Category 3 or stronger) as it nears the coast of Central America, likely Nicaragua.

