Two more COVID-19 deaths, 25 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 59 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 723 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, a female and male who were in their 70′s and died at their homes. There have been 81 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,597 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

46 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,317 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 197 active probable cases and there have been 1,120 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 8,401. There have been 93,831 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 80 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Currently, there are 25 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 16 538 Brazos 723 8,401 Burleson 67 518 Grimes 77 1,252 Houston 4 436 Lee 21 262 Leon 85 425 Madison 43 798 Milam 15 588 Montgomery 2,279 14,793 Robertson 33 448 San Jacinto 4 245 Trinity 0 213 Walker 61 4,002 Waller 28 1,045 Washington 104 800

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 640 staffed hospital beds with 101 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 54 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 62 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 16 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 538 total cases and 511 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 67 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 518 total cases, and 444 cases have recovered. There have been 7 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 77 active cases. There have been 1,252 total cases, 1,138 recoveries and 37 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 436 total cases of COVID-19. There are 4 active cases and 418 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 21 active cases. The county has a total of 262 cases, with 22 6recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 85 active cases. The county has 425 total cases, with 327 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Madison County has reported 43 active cases. The county has a total of 798 cases with 747 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Milam County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 588 total cases and 564 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,279 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 14,793 total cases and 9,271 recovered cases. There are currently 31 people hospitalized, and there have been 161 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 33 active COVID-19 cases, with 448 total cases. Currently, 409 patients have recovered and there has been 6 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 245 cases with 227 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 213 total cases with 205 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 61 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,002 total cases with 3,876 recoveries and 65 deaths.

Waller County currently has 28 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,045 total cases with 1,000 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 104 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 800 total cases with 644 recoveries and 52 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 61 new cases and 316 active cases on Nov. 10.

Currently, the university has reported 2,459 positive cases, 7.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 12, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]Edit info

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 138,137 active cases and 838,950 recoveries. There have been 993,841 total cases reported and 9,033,217 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 19,147 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 170,835 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 12 at 4:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.