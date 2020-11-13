We learned two things today about the new Dunkin’ Donuts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Good news for those of us who have patiently been waiting on a Dunkin' Donuts to open in Bryan-College Station.

The location on Wellborn Road near Navarro Drive is scheduled to be open and running by December 1, according to the manager.

There will likely be a soft-opening sometime around Thanksgiving prior to the bigger grand opening of the restaurant. At the moment new staff is still being hired and trained.

We also learned today, the hours of the Dunkin' will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A growing area of College Station

That area on Wellborn is exploding with breakfast and brunch spots.

Next door to Dunkin', a Dutch Bros. Coffee shop is currently under construction. We’ve reached out to the Oregon-based company to ask when it could be open.

Across Wellborn near The Barracks, Longshot Hash House is now offering all-day breakfast beginning at 6:30 a.m. all week.

Also nearby is Another Broken Egg Cafe at Jones Crossing and Polly’s Cocina which begins serving breakfast at 7 a.m. Polly’s Cocina is at Wellborn Road and Rock Prairie.

