Bryan victorious in final home game against Killeen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Vikings were able to pull a healthy lead before the half tonight, with both offense and defense pulling their weight.

Bryan scored early with a rushing goal line touchdown from Du’Wayne Paulhill. Later in the first, Kenny Collins was able to force a fumble, giving the Vikings the ball in Killeen’s territory. The Kangaroos held Bryan to a field goal attempt, but drew a flag, giving the Vikings another chance at a 4 and 1 conversion. They converted, and were able to score on a 12 yard run from Paulhill. Killeen gave up another fumble later in the second quarter, putting the Vikings in position to score again with a rushing touchdown from Tason Devault.

Bryan will head to Copperas Cove next week to take on the Bulldawgs.

