COVID-19 cluster reported at another Texas A&M sorority

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials have reported another COVID-19 cluster at the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

The cluster was reported on Friday, Nov. 13 here on A&M’s COVID-19 Cluster Notification Requirement webpage.

This marks the seventh cluster to be confirmed among the student body. Previous clusters have been reported for sororities Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Delta Delta back in August.

According to Texas A&M’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the number of self-reported active cases has increased among the student body and staff, with 366 reported on Nov. 11.

The overall clinical testing positivity rate for the school is 7.6%.

