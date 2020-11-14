Dustin Johnson shoots 31 on front nine for Masters lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Dustin Johnson is threatening to pull away at the Masters.

Looking to capture his second major title, Johnson made the turn at 5-under 31 to push three shots clear of the field. He missed birdie attempts at the eighth and ninth holes, missing a chance to match the Augusta National scoring record for the front nine.

Johnson, who began the day in a four-way tie for the top spot, pushed ahead of Abraham Ancer and Justin Thomas, both at 11 under. Sungjae Im was another shot back, the only other player within five shots of the lead.

Johnson got on a roll with an eagle at the second hole, where his 222-yard approach stopped 3 feet from the flag for a virtual gimme. He followed with birdies at the next two holes, rolling in a 40-foot putt at the par-3 fourth.

Johnson kept up his onslaught with another brilliant approach at No. 7, the ball spinning back for toward the cup for a 2-foot tap-in.

Defending champion Tiger Woods shot a 72 and when he finished he was nine shots out of the lead.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.