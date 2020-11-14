Hearne advances to area round with 59-14 win over Grapeland

TRINITY, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne matched up with Grapeland in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Hearne came away with the 59-14 win.

Grapeland jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a 29 yard touchdown run from Cadarian Wiley. The two point conversion try was no good. The Eagles tied it up with 10 seconds left to play in the first quarter on a 12 yard touchdown run from Micah Smith, the extra point try was no good.

In the second quarter the Eagles scored 14 unanswered points to take a 20-6 lead into half.

The Eagles advance to the area round to take on Beckville.

