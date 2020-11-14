Kortan announces two men’s golf signees

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Two golf standouts have signed with the Texas A&M men’s golf team and will join the Aggies for the 2021-22 season, head coach Brian Kortan announced. Joining the Aggies next season will be Dallas Hankamer (Temple, Texas) and Phichaksn Maichon (Bangkok, Thailand).

“I am very excited to add Dallas and Phichaksn to our program. They are both great students and very talented players. With their great work ethic and drive to be elite players, they will make an immediate impact on our program. I look for them to flourish within the program and contribute from day one.”

Signee Biographical Sketches

Dallas Hankamer | Temple, Texas (Belton HS)

Ranked No. 35 by Junior Golf Scoreboard … Ranked No. 73 in the Golfweek Junior Rankings and No. 81 in the Rolex AJGA Junior Rankings … As a sophomore at Belton High School, Hankamer was the district and regional champion before finishing third at the 2019 Texas Class 6A state tournament … three-time member of the North Texas team at the Jackie Burke Cup and he was undefeated individually at the competition from 2017-19 … Was teammates with current Texas A&M standout William Paysse at Belton High School … both his older brothers were or are collegiate golfers – Dane at the Air Force Academy (2015-18) and Dalton at Texas State (redshirt senior in 2020-21).

Why Texas A&M?

“I’m really excited to be an Aggie and to be a part of an SEC golf program that contends nationally and also provides an amazing overall college experience.” – Dallas Hankamer

Coach Kortan said:

“Dallas is an outstanding student and young man. He’s been one of the best junior golfers in Texas over the past few years. He works extremely hard and loves to compete. Not only has he been successful in Texas, but he’s had success nationally as well. Dallas has great speed and all the tools to be an elite player. We are excited he’s a Texas A&M Aggie!”

Phichaksn Maichon | Bangkok, Thailand (Ruamrudee International School)

Advanced to match play at the 72nd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio last summer … Made the cut at the 2020 California State Open at Bear Creek Golf Club in Murrieta and ended up placing in a tie for 58th at 11-over with rounds of 75-73-76-75 … Tied for 21st at the Callaway Junior Championships at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California in 2019 … Made the cut and tied for 48th at the 2017 Mahasamutr Masters on the MENA Tour … Won the boys 13-14 division at the 2016 IMG Academy Junior World Championships.Why Texas A&M?"Texas A&M is a tremendous school, both athletically and academically, and I wanted to be a part of it. This is a once of the life time opportunity, why not spend it at the right school? Texas A&M has an incredible practice facility, and I look forward joining a great group of talented golfers. I have always wanted to be an Aggie." – Phichaksn Maichon

Coach Kortan said:

“Phichacksn is extremely talented and he’s an outstanding young man. He has excellent fundamentals and plays with a ton of speed. His work ethic and desire to excel in the classroom and on the course makes him a great fit in our program. He’s been extremely successful when he’s played in the states and in Thailand as well. We are excited he’s an Aggie and look forward to his arrival in August.”