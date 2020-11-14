Advertisement

Montgomery gets Homecoming win over No. 10 A&M Consolidated

By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery football team beat No. 10 A&M Consolidated 38-14 Friday night in a District 10-5A Division 2 game at Montgomery ISD Stadium. The Bears improved to 3-0 in district play. The Tigers fall to 2-2 in district play.

A&M Consolidated will return to action November 20 to host Lamar Fulshear at Tiger Field. Montgomery will be on the road November 20 to take on Lamar Consolidated.

