No. 14 Texas A&M falls to Arkansas 3-1

(KBTX)
By Marissa Avanzato / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 14 Texas A&M volleyball team fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 3-1 (15-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21) at Barnhill Arena Friday night. The Aggies drop to 4-3 overall, while the Razorbacks improve to 5-2.

Texas A&M had a dominating opening set after cruising past Arkansas 25-15, but Arkansas took a 2-1 lead in the match after taking set two 25-21 and set three 25-20. The Razorbacks would secure the match with a 25-21 fourth set victory.

Morgan Christon led all players with 20 kills, while recording a career high performance. She also finished with nine digs, two aces and two blocks. Morgan Davis posted double digit kills (10) for the fourth consecutive game and finished with a .389 hitting percentage.

Sabrina Sustala made her first career start as the Aggies' libero and had a stellar performance on the back row after logging a career high 17 digs. For the fourth straight game, Karly Basham finished in double figures in digs after recording 13. Mallory Talbert led the Aggies in blocks, sending back six.

Camille Conner dished out 35 assists and finished the night with four kills, an ace and eight digs.

The Aggies return to Barnhill Arena tomorrow evening Nov. 14 to take on Arkansas for the final match of the abbreviated 2020 fall campaign. First serve from Fayetteville, Arkansas, is slated for 6 p.m. with live streaming available on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.

Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On Sabrina Sustala’s career start at libero…

“This past week we really worked on things and challenged some people and Sabrina really stepped up. Her passing has been solid for us and I’m proud of her. She played well for us as her first start at libero and she went hard. She made a lot of great plays and that’s her game. That’s how she’s been for us and I’m proud of the way she competed tonight.”

On Morgan Christon’s performance…

"Again, we challenged people and changed things up tonight. Morgan really earned her role tonight and you could see it, the way she was being a good teammate and the way she was competing. I’m proud of her response, but as a whole, our team needs to figure out who we are. When we’re battling, we need to learn how to finish.

