Normangee advances to area round with 43-20 win over Thrall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee football team beat Thrall 43-20 Friday night in the Bi-District Round of the playoffs at Cougar Field in College Station.

After a slow start, the Panthers were led by Izaha Jones' 5 total touchdowns. Jones first scored on a pass from Mason Hardy that put the Panthers up 7-6. The Tigers would retake the lead 14-7 in the second quarter. Jones responded with a jet sweep on the outside for a TD, and then on defense, Jones returned a fumble recovery into a touchdown to go up 22-14 at the half. The Panthers kept that momentum into the second half to win 43-20.

The Panthers advance to play Carlisle in the Area Round.

