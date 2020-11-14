Advertisement

REPORTS: Walmart to again start monitoring, limiting number of customers in stores nationwide in response to COVID-19 pandemic

(Source: Walmart)
By KY3 Staff
Nov. 14, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Saturday, Walmart locations nationwide will monitor and limit how many customers can enter a single store at one time, per reports from CNBC and Gray affiliate KKTV.

Walmart first announced capacity limits and other changes in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When Walmart started regulating store entry back in April, stores allowed no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, or about 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

The retailer had stopped physically counting people for a period of time, per CNBC. The new policy will remain the same as the one enforced in April, unless there is a lower capacity allowed as required by a local government.

“We know from months of metering data in our stores that the vast majority of the time our stores didn’t reach our self-imposed 20% metering capacity,” a Walmart spokesperson told CNBC and KKTV in statements.

