86 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 86 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 802 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. There have been 81 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,701 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

55 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,364 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 224 active probable cases and there have been 1,140 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 8,584. There have been 95,247 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 79 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 81 percent.

Currently, there are 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 14 539 Brazos 802 8,584 Burleson 79 536 Grimes 85 1,262 Houston 14 447 Lee 19 262 Leon 80 426 Madison 41 803 Milam 24 590 Montgomery 2,395 14,912 Robertson 34 455 San Jacinto 7 248 Trinity 0 213 Walker 84 4,009 Waller 25 1,046 Washington 119 821

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 626 staffed hospital beds with 75 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 72 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 14 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 539 total cases and 514 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 79 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 536 total cases, and 450 cases have recovered. There have been 7 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 85 active cases. There have been 1,262 total cases, 1,140 recoveries and 37 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 447 total cases of COVID-19. There are 14 active cases and 419 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 262 cases, with 228 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 80 active cases. The county has 426 total cases, with 333 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Madison County has reported 41 active cases. The county has a total of 803 cases with 754 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Milam County currently has 24 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 590 total cases and 566 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,395 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 14,912 total cases and 9,271 recovered cases. There are currently 31 people hospitalized, and there have been 164 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 34 active COVID-19 cases, with 455 total cases. Currently, 415 patients have recovered and there has been 6 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 248 cases with 227 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 213 total cases with 205 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 84 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,009 total cases with 3,869 recoveries and 65 deaths.

Waller County currently has 25 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,046 total cases with 1,004 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 119 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 821 total cases with 650 recoveries and 52 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 47 new cases and 398 active cases on Nov. 12.

Currently, the university has reported 2,902 positive cases, 7.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 14, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 135,912 active cases and 861,205 recoveries. There have been 1,014,160 total cases reported and 9,235,382 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 19,470 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 172,763 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 14 at 3:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.