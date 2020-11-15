Aggies Drop Fall Finale with 3-1 Loss to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 14 Texas A&M volleyball (4-4′) concluded its fall season on Saturday night at Barnhill Arena, dropping a four-set (29-31, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20) match to Arkansas (6-2).

After a back and forth battle in the opening set, the Aggies took a 1-0 lead with a 31-29 victory, led by Morgan Christon (12 kills), Allison Fields (13 digs) and Camille Conner (17 assists). The Razorbacks evened the match after using momentum from a 6-1 run to secure set two 25-20. A&M fought back to tie the set at 24, but Arkansas came away with a 26-24 set three victory. The Razorbacks clinched the match with a 25-20 win in set four.

Morgan Christon recorded her fourth career double-double after finishing with 23 kills and 20 digs. The McKinney, Texas, native had career highs in both kills and digs to go along with three blocks.

Camille Conner also picked up a double-double, her fourth of the season and 31st of her career. The senior setter recorded 46 assists and 10 digs. She also finished with four kills and five blocks.

The Davis sisters both finished in double figures in kills. Lauren Davis slammed down 12, while Morgan Davis fired down 10 kills on a .474 mark. Morgan Davis also continued her streak of 10 or more kills for the fifth consecutive match, while Lauren Davis logged double figures for the 14th time in her career.

Allison Fields was stellar on defense for the Aggies, leading all players in digs with 25. The San Antonio, Texas, native recorded 13 digs in the first set en route to a career high performance. Sabrina Sustala logged digs in double-digits for the second consecutive match after tallying 16.

As a team, the Aggies set a season high in digs after finishing with 93.

More information on the spring season will be announced at a later date.

Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On Morgan Christon’s career high performance…

“It’s nice to see her step up and play six rotations for us. I think our team as a whole needs to start buying into each other and investing in what we’re doing. It come down to the core of belief when they are out there competing together.”

On Allison Fields' leadership…

“Allison Fields came in tonight and did her job. That role for her is huge. She is the heart and soul of this program and I love when she gets in there. She can compete and add a spark to our team, but again as a team, they need to pull it together and do that as a unit, not just one or two people.”

On finishing the fall slate and moving forward to the spring…

“We have work to do over the break. The biggest part of our season is in the spring, so we have a lot of work to do. We’ll come back and get ready to compete.”