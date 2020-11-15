Advertisement

Britain’s Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms

Britain's Boris Johnson attends the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall,...
Britain's Boris Johnson attends the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.(Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from his office said.

Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” it added.

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about a half-hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

He was notified by the National Health Service’s Test and Trace system Sunday and told he should self-isolate because of factors including the length of the meeting.

Officials said they will discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can take part remotely in Parliament’s business. He plans to “continue speaking to the country during his self-isolation period,” they added.

The statement didn’t say how long Johnson planned to isolate, but U.K. health authorities' guidance is that anyone contacted by Test and Trace should quarantine for 14 days.

In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care for three nights after contracting COVID-19. After he was discharged, he thanks health workers for saving his life and said for 48 hours during his hospital stay “things could have gone either way.”

His partner Carrie Symonds, who was pregnant at the time, also experienced symptoms and had to self-isolate.

The prime minister later said he wanted to build up his fitness, and in the summer he launched a national campaign to tackle obesity after acknowledging that he was “too fat” when he fell ill.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M has recently received several reports of sexual assaults.
COVID-19 cluster reported at another Texas A&M sorority
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
97 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District
Bryan College Station real estate market sees 66% increase in home sales last month compared to...
Local real estate experts seeing big drive to move to Brazos Valley
REPORTS: Walmart to again start monitoring, limiting number of customers in stores nationwide in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Davis Hillman, 32
Bryan man arrested after multiple drugs found in vehicle

Latest News

A healthcare worker pushes her trolley past people queuing to be tested for COVID-19 at the...
US cases hit 11M; latest million took 6 days
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the...
Astronauts board SpaceX rocket for night launch, no Musk
Fauci: Nation could get back to normal in April if measures are followed
Fauci: Nation could get back to normal in April if measures are followed
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off with 4 astronauts