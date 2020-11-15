Bryan man arrested after multiple drugs found in vehicle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a suspected drug dealer Friday after multiple drugs were found inside his vehicle.

Police stopped Davis Hillman, 32, near Welsh Avenue in College Station for a traffic violation, and when officers approached the vehicle they smelled the drug PCP coming from the car.

Officials then opened the driver side door and found a bag of cocaine, Xanax, MDMA, PCP baggies, and a digital scale with cocaine residue on it.

Hillman was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

