Bryan man arrested after multiple drugs found in vehicle
Officers say cocaine, Xanax, MDMA and PCP were among the drugs recovered.
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a suspected drug dealer Friday after multiple drugs were found inside his vehicle.
Police stopped Davis Hillman, 32, near Welsh Avenue in College Station for a traffic violation, and when officers approached the vehicle they smelled the drug PCP coming from the car.
Officials then opened the driver side door and found a bag of cocaine, Xanax, MDMA, PCP baggies, and a digital scale with cocaine residue on it.
Hillman was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
