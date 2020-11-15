Advertisement

Bryan man arrested after multiple drugs found in vehicle

Officers say cocaine, Xanax, MDMA and PCP were among the drugs recovered.
Davis Hillman, 32
Davis Hillman, 32
By Mia Montgomery and Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a suspected drug dealer Friday after multiple drugs were found inside his vehicle.

Police stopped Davis Hillman, 32, near Welsh Avenue in College Station for a traffic violation, and when officers approached the vehicle they smelled the drug PCP coming from the car.

Officials then opened the driver side door and found a bag of cocaine, Xanax, MDMA, PCP baggies, and a digital scale with cocaine residue on it.

Hillman was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

