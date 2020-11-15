Cold start Monday morning!

Sunday’s early morning cold front scoured out the muggy air the Brazos Valley started the weekend with. Clear skies, a calming wind, and this extremely dry air mass mean sunrise temperatures will be cold. Overnight thermometers are expected to fall between the mid-30s and low 40s by daybreak Monday. While there is very little moisture to work with, an extremely light frost may be possible for some of those in outlying areas of the Central and Northern Brazos Valley. Blue skies as far as the eye can see Monday with seasonable highs running in the low 70s. Relative humidity is expected between 20% and 25% Monday afternoon -- wildfire danger remains elevated, although not as high as Sunday with a calmer wind in place.

Chilly 40° mornings and mild mid-to-upper 70° afternoons are in place through mid-week as high pressure keeps things quite weather-wise around here. A south wind returns Wednesday, allowing warmer, humid air back in as we close out the back half of the week. Mornings by the weekend start around 60° with highs nudging the 80° mark. A couple of cold front fronts takes us into Thanksgiving week: bringing the potential for quick rounds of rain and cooler-than-average temperatures as we get closer to the holiday.

Sunday Night: Clear. Patchy frost possible for some. Low: 41. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Monday: Sunny. High: 72. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 44. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday. Mostly sunny. High: 75. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

