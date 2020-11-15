Advertisement

DJ coasts to 5-shot win and 1st Masters title

Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf...
Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters, the final golf major of the year (all times EST):

___

2:55 p.m.

Dustin Johnson has won the Masters, shooting a 68 in the final round to finish at 20-under par and win the pandemic-delayed tournament by five strokes.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion claimed his second major. He is the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.

Cameron Smith (69) and Sungjae Im (69) were second at 15 under. Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under.

___

1:20 p.m.

Tiger Woods needed a late rally on the back nine to avoid his worst score ever at the Masters.

The defending champion birdied five of the last six holes to come in at 4-over 76 on Sunday. That didn’t quite make up for his septuple-bogey 10 on the 12th hole, a par 3 where he put three balls in the water.

Nineteen months after winning his fifth green jacket, Woods left the course at 1 under for the tournament. At the time, he was 16 strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson.

Woods' worst score ever at the Masters was a 77 in the third round of his first appearance, in 1995, when he was still an amateur.

