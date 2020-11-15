Early Sunday cold front keeps breezy winds on hand

The humidity that was around Saturday and Saturday evening keeping temperatures feeling more like early fall than mid November will be ushered back out of the Brazos Valley as a cold front passes through the region ahead of sunrise on Sunday. Winds ahead of the front could gust as high as 25 mph but behind the front could be coming in out of the north at about 30 mph or more. Low humidity and gusty winds will mean an increased fire danger Sunday. Active Burn Bans are in place for Lee, Robertson, and Walker Counties.

Otherwise, this front will take temperatures out of the 80s and into the lower 70s for daytime highs the next few days. Clear skies and winds going calm overnight means we may need to watch for patchy frost in some locations both Monday and Tuesday mornings as temperatures will likely dip into the upper 30s and low 40s to start each morning. Sunshine carries us through most of the week as we eye our next weather maker to roll in next weekend.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible after 2AM. Low: 57. Wind: S / N 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Sunday. Plenty of sunshine and breezy. High: 70. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting over 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy frost possible. Low: 41. Wind: NNE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Sunny. High: 73. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

