Advertisement

Early Sunday cold front keeps breezy winds on hand

By Erika Paige
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The humidity that was around Saturday and Saturday evening keeping temperatures feeling more like early fall than mid November will be ushered back out of the Brazos Valley as a cold front passes through the region ahead of sunrise on Sunday. Winds ahead of the front could gust as high as 25 mph but behind the front could be coming in out of the north at about 30 mph or more. Low humidity and gusty winds will mean an increased fire danger Sunday. Active Burn Bans are in place for Lee, Robertson, and Walker Counties.

Otherwise, this front will take temperatures out of the 80s and into the lower 70s for daytime highs the next few days. Clear skies and winds going calm overnight means we may need to watch for patchy frost in some locations both Monday and Tuesday mornings as temperatures will likely dip into the upper 30s and low 40s to start each morning. Sunshine carries us through most of the week as we eye our next weather maker to roll in next weekend.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible after 2AM. Low: 57. Wind: S / N 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Sunday. Plenty of sunshine and breezy. High: 70. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting over 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy frost possible. Low: 41. Wind: NNE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Sunny. High: 73. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry "L-Dub" Workman with his mother Mary Jones.
Mother of local rap artist who was shot and killed Sunday morning speaks out
OMAR MARTINEZ-MENDOZA
Suspected drug dealer arrested by Bryan Police
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 deaths, 25 Brazos County residents hospitalized
The hours of the Dunkin' will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
We learned two things today about the new Dunkin’ Donuts
Texas A&M has recently received several reports of sexual assaults.
COVID-19 cluster reported at another Texas A&M sorority

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Humidity fuels fog and rain chances
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Foggy, then mild and muggy ahead of the next front
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Heads up: Friday Morning Fog Possible
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Headed for the 80s until our next front this weekend