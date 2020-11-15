Advertisement

Girl Scouts honor local veterans with dinner

"They've done so much for our country and we wanted to give back."
Girl Scouts from troop 9020 of Bryan-College Station prepare a spaghetti dinner for local...
Girl Scouts from troop 9020 of Bryan-College Station prepare a spaghetti dinner for local veterans.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Girl Scout Troop 9020 served veterans dinner Saturday night at the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan.

The members of troop 9020 based in BCS served up a home-cooked meal consisting of spaghetti, salad, breadsticks, desserts, and a soda.

For the scouts, this was their way of giving back to the veterans who have done so much for our country and others.

“They’ve done so much for our country and we wanted to give back for them appreciating us and helping us out,” said Jada Kenny of Girl Scout Troop 9020.

Tom Marty, Post Commander of American Legion Post 159, says he and the other veterans are appreciative of the kind gesture from the scouts.

“It’s just outstanding that the youth appreciate the veterans and what we’ve done for our country," said Marty. "The fact they’re here this evening is just fabulous.”

