Girl Scouts honor local veterans with dinner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Girl Scout Troop 9020 served veterans dinner Saturday night at the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan.

The members of troop 9020 based in BCS served up a home-cooked meal consisting of spaghetti, salad, breadsticks, desserts, and a soda.

For the scouts, this was their way of giving back to the veterans who have done so much for our country and others.

“They’ve done so much for our country and we wanted to give back for them appreciating us and helping us out,” said Jada Kenny of Girl Scout Troop 9020.

Tom Marty, Post Commander of American Legion Post 159, says he and the other veterans are appreciative of the kind gesture from the scouts.

“It’s just outstanding that the youth appreciate the veterans and what we’ve done for our country," said Marty. "The fact they’re here this evening is just fabulous.”

