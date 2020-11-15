Grimes County honors veterans and first responders with parade

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Patriotism was on full display in Navasota Saturday morning as veterans and first responders were honored with a Veterans Day parade.

A long line of motorcycles, cars, and trucks made its way from Brule Elementary School down E. Washington Avenue through the heart of downtown Navasota.

The show of unity and support from the entire Grimes County community meant the world to Tony Lambert, an Airforce veteran and commander for the Grimes County VFW Post 4006, and his fellow veterans.

“It meant a lot to see the people of the community," said Lambert. “We had people in the parade that was from Iola, Richardson, Anderson as well as here in Navasota, so it was good to see the community come together as one.”

Knowing that they have the support and appreciation from the community gives Alexander Zaragoza Sr., senior vice commander for the Grimes County VFW Post 4006 and Army veteran, a sense of pride.

"As we’re walking down Main Street seeing the little kids holding their flags, waving, saying thank you means everything to me,” said Zaragoza.

For parade-goers, it was about showing respect and saying thank you.

“It’s just very moving; I like to see the veterans out there. I like to show my support and I just like to show them what they mean to us and show my appreciation,” said Carolyn Lamb.

Appreciation for all who serve and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Some of them gave up their lives for us to have freedom, so ultimately it always comes down to life or freedom,” said Patrick Price, assistant scoutmaster Boy Scout Troop 361.

