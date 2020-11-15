Advertisement

Heisman Trophy to be awarded Jan. 5; Finalists on Dec. 24

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Nov. 14, 2020
(AP) - The Heisman Trophy will be presented January 5 without the usual ceremony held in New York City. The finalists will be revealed on Dec. 24.

The reworked Heisman schedule was revealed Saturday on ESPN. The deadline to vote for the Heisman is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.

Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11.

