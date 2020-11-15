Advertisement

Hiker whose heart stopped after Mt. Rainier rescue recovers

This Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, photo provided by University of Washington Medicine shows rescued...
This Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, photo provided by University of Washington Medicine shows rescued hiker Michael Knapinski, 45, of Woodinville, Wash., recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. (Susan Gregg/University of Washington Medicine via AP)(Susan Gregg | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - A hiker who was rescued after being lost overnight in a whiteout in Mount Rainier National Park has been brought back to life after what his medical team is calling an amazing recovery.

The Seattle Times reports that 45-year-old Michael Knapinski, of Woodinville, Washington, was airlifted off the mountain last Sunday to Harborview Medical Center where he died in the emergency room.

The medical team repeatedly performed CPR and hooked him up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine, which pumped blood out of his body into a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide, and then back into the body.

He’s now recovering after having his heart stopped for 45 minutes

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry "L-Dub" Workman with his mother Mary Jones.
Mother of local rap artist who was shot and killed Sunday morning speaks out
OMAR MARTINEZ-MENDOZA
Suspected drug dealer arrested by Bryan Police
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 deaths, 25 Brazos County residents hospitalized
The hours of the Dunkin' will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
We learned two things today about the new Dunkin’ Donuts
Texas A&M has recently received several reports of sexual assaults.
COVID-19 cluster reported at another Texas A&M sorority

Latest News

The Polish American Council of Texas met for its 5th annual meeting in Anderson.
Polish American Council of Texas holds annual meeting in Anderson
Girl Scouts from troop 9020 of Bryan-College Station prepare a spaghetti dinner for local...
Girl Scouts honor local veterans with dinner
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Thousands rally behind Trump, insisting he won presidential race
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary...
Judge: DHS head didn’t have authority to suspend DACA