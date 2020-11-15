Iola comes up short in bi-district round against Eldorado 51-44

Llano, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola football team lost to Eldorado 51-44 in the bi-district round of the 2A Division II playoffs in Llano Stadium on Saturday.

The Bulldogs quickly fell behind 22-0 in the first quarter, but they fought back. Iola, led by Case Creamer with 4 rushing touchdowns, took the lead 30-28 in the third quarter. But Eldorado was able to retake the lead and hold off the Bulldogs in this shoot-out 51-44.

Iola’s season comes to an end. Eldorado moves on to the Area round of the playoffs.

