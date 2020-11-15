Large grass fire burning in Walker County near Grimes County line

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple fire agencies are working together to contain a fast-moving fire Sunday that’s already burned multiple acres in Walker County near the Grimes County line.

BREAKING: Large grass fire burning in west Walker County near Grimes Co line. Multiple fire departments responding. Area: SH 30 and Wesley Grove Rd (2:30 pm)



(📸: Crabb's Prairie VFD) pic.twitter.com/rRSqc6E8Qt — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 15, 2020

At 2:15 p.m., fire departments from across Walker, Montgomery, and Grimes Counties were responding to provide mutual aid to the blaze burning near Wesley Grove Road near State Highway 30.

Incoming fire departments are staging in the area of Duke Road along State Highway 30 east of Shiro.

The plume of smoke rising above the fire can be seen as far away as Madison County.

As of the 1pm hour, relative humidity is down between 10-20%.



Dry air + very dry vegetation will allow fires to start / spark easily. Once they do, they have the potential to spread rapidly, flames pushed by gusts 20-25mph https://t.co/40F9aN9QTG pic.twitter.com/NdFpe6qJ2A — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 15, 2020

According to the KBTX Pinpoint Weather team, winds on Sunday are coming out of the north and pushing at or above 30 mph in some areas. Low humidity and gusty winds will mean an increased fire danger Sunday.

Active Burn Bans are in place for Lee, Robertson, and Walker Counties but all Brazos Valley residents should avoid outdoor burning at this time.

