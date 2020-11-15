Advertisement

Large grass fire burning in Walker County near Grimes County line

Multiple fire departments are responding to the fire off SH 30 near the Wesley Grove community.
Multiple fire agencies are working together to contain a fast-moving fire Sunday that’s already...
Multiple fire agencies are working together to contain a fast-moving fire Sunday that’s already burned multiple acres in Walker County near the Grimes County line.(Photos provided by Crabb's Prairie VFD)
Nov. 15, 2020
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple fire agencies are working together to contain a fast-moving fire Sunday that’s already burned multiple acres in Walker County near the Grimes County line.

At 2:15 p.m., fire departments from across Walker, Montgomery, and Grimes Counties were responding to provide mutual aid to the blaze burning near Wesley Grove Road near State Highway 30.

Incoming fire departments are staging in the area of Duke Road along State Highway 30 east of Shiro.

The plume of smoke rising above the fire can be seen as far away as Madison County.

KBTX has a crew on the way to the area to monitor the situation.

According to the KBTX Pinpoint Weather team, winds on Sunday are coming out of the north and pushing at or above 30 mph in some areas. Low humidity and gusty winds will mean an increased fire danger Sunday.

Active Burn Bans are in place for Lee, Robertson, and Walker Counties but all Brazos Valley residents should avoid outdoor burning at this time.

