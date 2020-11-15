Advertisement

Polish American Council of Texas holds annual meeting in Anderson

The Polish American Council of Texas met for its 5th annual meeting in Anderson.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Polish American Council of Texas (PACT) met for its 5th annual meeting in Anderson Saturday.

Polish guests and officials traveled to Grimes County from across the state to discuss history, heritage, and inform others of their culture.

“It’s an opportunity for us to share, inform, and educate the general public as well as the descendants of those people that helped make this great state we call Texas,” said Jim Mazurkiewicz, President of the Polish American Council of Texas.

The PACT annual meeting kicked off the day with an opening ceremony in front of the Grimes County Courthouse. The ceremony included the national anthems of both the United States and Poland, as well as remarks from Mazurkiewicz and Grimes County elected officials. The group was then addressed by The Republic of Poland Consul General, Robert Rusiecki, who said it was great to see the Polish spirit alive and well.

“It means the Polish spirit is still here," said Rusiecki. "The people are aware of where they came from.”

Plus, in keeping with a Polish hospitality tradition, PACT and the St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church presented bread and salt to Grimes County officials.

Following the opening ceremony, mass was then held at St. Stanislaus Kostka, which was followed by lunch that included Czarnia, a duck soup.

The afternoon was spent discussing Polish-Texas history, going over yearly PACT information, and raising money for youth scholarships.

The St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Anderson hosted the group, and Michael Kurtin served as the local parish coordinator.

Anderson was chosen as the 2020 location for the meeting because the local parish was founded by Polish immigrants over 150 years ago.

PACT is still deciding where it will hold its annual meeting for 2021.

Click here for more information on PACT.

