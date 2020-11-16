Advertisement

Layer up Tuesday! A chilly start leads to a pleasant afternoon

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Monday afternoon brought plenty of sunshine and a pleasant feel to the Brazos Valley. If you’re headed out for any evening plans, grab the extra layer as temperatures will cool down quickly after sunset. Dry air in place combined with clear skies will allow temperatures to dip down into the low 40s with a few upper 30s possible Tuesday morning. Like Monday, some may find a bit of frost to scrape off the windshield for the morning commute.

You’ll start the day off with the jacket, but will be able to do without it by Tuesday afternoon as temperatures quickly warm into the mid 70s. We’ll likely continue this layering pattern over the next few days as dry air remains in place. Moderate fire danger still holds across the area through midweek, so plan on steering clear of any outdoor activities that may produce a spark or open flame.

A southeasterly breeze pumps in a bit more gulf moisture by the back half of the week. Combine that with a pattern change and resulting cold front early next week, and decent rain chances are back in the forecast as we head into our turkey week.

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 42. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday. Sunny. High: 75. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 45. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 76. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

