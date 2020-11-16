Advertisement

A&M preparing for students to return home for winter break

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is urging all students to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home for Thanksgiving next week.

University officials say it is the students' own responsibility to evaluate whether or not they are healthy enough to return home for the holiday.

Unlike other universities across the nation, Texas A&M will not require students to have a negative COVID-19 test before returning home.

Pandemic specialists with the university say a vigilant attitude towards social distancing when the students return home will be key to stopping a possible super-spreader event.

“Students returning home need to make sure that they’re following all of the precautions that we’ve had in place since the beginning of the pandemic," explains Texas A&M Busch School Scowcroft Institute Deputy Director, Christine Blackburn, "and really staying at home and wearing masks and washing hands and not going out and potentially spreading the virus in their home communities.”

Blackburn says there is still a possibility of the return home resulting in a rise in COVID-19 cases nationally however, she says she hopes extensive testing and increased precautionary measures will cut down on the spread.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

