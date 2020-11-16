Amber Alert issued for missing Texas child

BEEVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing boy who was last seen Sunday.

Jeremiah Thomas, 9, was last seen just before 11 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Live Oak Street in Beeville.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) it is believed that he is with Shannon Thomas, 32, who may be driving a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license GCW5960.

Jeremiah Thomas is 4-foot-5, weighs 65 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Shannon Thomas is 5-foot-4, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

