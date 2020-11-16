Bryan continuing to offer grant money for fire safety upgrades, Downtown business seeing new safety costs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Downtown Bryan businesses nearly 100 years old is having to do some upgrades for fire safety. Margie’s Bar and Grill was inspected last week by the Fire Marshal’s Office and they found some fire code issues.

Margie’s is still open but they’ve had to stop using their fryer after a complaint was filed with the fire marshal. They are still serving burgers but right now no French fries, other fried foods, or some stove cooked items. KBTX told them about a city program that could help cover some costs.

Monday mornings bring a regular crowd to Margie’s Bar and Grill. They’ve been in Downtown since 1924. The Original location called Opersteny burned down in the early 50′s.

Now the longtime establishment has some new costs.

“It is a very unexpected expense," said Owner Billy Wager Jr.

He says they’ll need to spend thousands of dollars on a new ventilation and fire suppression system after the fire marshal received a complaint last week. They are still calculating an exact cost.

”We have a residential hood vent for the fryers because they are small fryers," said Wager Jr.

The good news is the city may be able to help cover some of the costs. The bar and grill posted a GoFundMe here.

Since 2016, the city has offered a life safety grant program to bring older buildings in Downtown up to modern fire code standards

“They can actually install those upgrades to bring them up to code and it’ll include things like fire sprinklers, any type of fire suppression system, ventilation hoods," said Bryan Staff Planner Katie Williams.

She said the grant covers 50 percent of costs.

“It is intended for existing buildings in the downtown area and we actually recently expanded it to the Midtown area,” said Williams.

“We look forward to working with them and having Margie’s bring their items into compliance because we like hamburgers as much as everybody else," said Gerald Burnett, Bryan Assistant Fire Marshal.

“We’re going to check into all options to see what we can do to see if maybe we can catch a little help form the city there... I understand that that’s you know their main goal is safety too but like I said it is a little challenging during COVID," said Wager Jr.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said Margie’s isn’t being shut down while they work on their code issues. The city staff said they budget $100,000 a year for the grant.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.