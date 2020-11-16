Burn Ban issued for Madison County
Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADSIONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A lack of significant rain for months and returning drought conditions have increased the wildfire risk across the Brazos Valley.
As of Monday afternoon, Madison County has issued a BURN BAN until further notice. This is the alert sent from county officials:
Since June 1st, Madisonville has recorded less than 9″ of rain.
Madison County joins Lee, Robertson, and Walker Counties as those with active Burn Bans in effect.
