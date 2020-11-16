Burn Ban issued for Madison County

MADSIONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A lack of significant rain for months and returning drought conditions have increased the wildfire risk across the Brazos Valley.

As of Monday afternoon, Madison County has issued a BURN BAN until further notice. This is the alert sent from county officials:

“Madison County is currently under a burn ban. Outdoor burning is prohibited in accordance with the order and shall continue for so long as such conditions exist, as they currently do, since we are experiencing extreme fire danger due to dry conditions in our area. You may find more information on the county website at http://www.co.madison.tx.us and on our Facebook page. Please use extra caution with ANY type of fire that might be necessary, including cigarettes, cigars, and cooking fires. The smallest spark could cause the largest loss! Again, Madison County continues to be under a burn ban. Please use caution and help us stay safe out Thank you.”

Since June 1st, Madisonville has recorded less than 9″ of rain.

Madison County joins Lee, Robertson, and Walker Counties as those with active Burn Bans in effect.

