Burn Ban issued for Madison County

Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice
Madison County has enacted a BURN BAN as of Monday afternoon
Madison County has enacted a BURN BAN as of Monday afternoon
By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADSIONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A lack of significant rain for months and returning drought conditions have increased the wildfire risk across the Brazos Valley.

As of Monday afternoon, Madison County has issued a BURN BAN until further notice. This is the alert sent from county officials:

Since June 1st, Madisonville has recorded less than 9″ of rain.

Madison County joins Lee, Robertson, and Walker Counties as those with active Burn Bans in effect.

