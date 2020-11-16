Cold start Monday morning!

Grab a jacket! A big chill can be felt area-wide this morning, with even a bit of patchy frost possible across our northern counties. The good news - wind has calmed down dramatically from what we saw yesterday, meaning wind chill is about the same as temperature. Blue skies as far as the eye can see Monday with seasonable highs running in the low 70s. Relative humidity is expected between 20% and 25% Monday afternoon -- wildfire danger remains elevated, although not as high as Sunday with a calmer wind in place.

Chilly 40° mornings and mild mid-to-upper 70° afternoons are in place through mid-week as high pressure keeps things quite weather-wise around here. A south wind returns Wednesday, allowing warmer, humid air back in as we close out the back half of the week. Mornings by the weekend start around 60° with highs nudging the 80° mark. A couple of cold front fronts takes us into Thanksgiving week: bringing the potential for quick rounds of rain and cooler-than-average temperatures as we get closer to the holiday.

Monday: Sunny. High: 72. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 44. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday. Mostly sunny. High: 75. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 47. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

