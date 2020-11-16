Advertisement

DPS: Local man leads troopers on high-speed pursuit from Brazos County to Waller County

He was eventually stopped at Highway 290 between FM 359 and Liendo Parkway near Prairie View.
Corey Terrell Thomas, 33, of Chappell Hill, remains in the Brazos County jail on multiple charges including evading arrest, reckless driving, driving with an invalid license, and failure to identify.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man was arrested Saturday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through several counties.

Corey Terrell Thomas, 33, of Chappell Hill, remains in the Brazos County jail on multiple charges including evading arrest, reckless driving, driving with an invalid license, and failure to identify. According to online jail records, he also had a warrant out of Washington county for family violence.

DPS Troopers say they attempted to stop Thomas on Highway 6 Saturday due to no license plate on the front of his vehicle.

Troopers say that’s when Thomas began evading them in his pickup truck.

At one point in the chase, Thomas pulled over to the side of the highway to let a woman out of the vehicle. He then re-entered the highway and continued to run from the law, according to his arrest report.

Troopers say during the pursuit, Thomas turned around several times, and at one point traveled the wrong direction on Highway 6, nearly striking multiple vehicles.

He was eventually stopped at Highway 290 between FM 359 and Liendo Parkway near Prairie View.

Thomas is in jail on bonds totaling $11,000.

